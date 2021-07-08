Bonk Your Friend on the Head and Then Throw Them Off the Roof in Gang Beasts for $15

Gang Beasts Screenshot : Skybound Games

Gang Beasts | $15 | Amazon



There hasn’t been a ton of local multiplayer games this last generation, but of that small few one of them stood above the rest . Gang Beasts is a simple concept executed wonderfully. Four players are dropped on a roof or in a factory or what-have-you and must pummel each other. Toss your opponent(s) over the edge and be the last one standing to win. Sounds easy enough, but the controls are intentionally wonky. Different buttons to lean over, to grab on, to raise your hands above your head, etc. are give it a QWOP-like control scheme and when you combine that with the games reliance on physics, you’ll be laughing the whole fight whether you win or lose. Grab it for PS4 at only $15 on Amazon.