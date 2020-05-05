It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Bonjour to a Parisian Beauty Routine With 30% off All French Products at SkinCareRX

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSKIN CARE
56
Save
30% off all French Products | SkinCareRX | Use code FRENCH30
30% off all French Products | SkinCareRX | Use code FRENCH30
Gif: Sheilah Villari

30% off all French Products | SkinCareRX | Use code FRENCH30

The French definitely have a glowing look about them and it’s can’t just be from wine and cheese. Beauty is definitely an attribute I’d connect to french culture so I would definitely trust them to know how to get skin flawless. SkinCareRX is bringing some of that to the masses and offering 30% off all French products with code FRENCH30.

Advertisement

I will absolutely recommend anything from La Roche-Posay. Dermatologists around the world hold them in high regard for their products especially when it comes to sensitive skin. Got an oily t-zone? This toner is tops. Looking to spot-treat some acne? Give this cream a try. And it is that time of year to get a new sunscreen for summer.

Free shipping on orders over $49. This sale runs until May 11th. 

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Star Wars Comics Start at $1 at Comixology

Light Up Your Backyard With Two Pairs of Solar Dancing Tiki Torches for 50% Less

Up to 50% off Already Discounted Items at Madewell for the Next Two Days

Five Automotive Gadgets to Keep Your Car Intact This Year