Super Bomberman R (Nintendo Switch) | $20 | Amazon



I remember having a lot of fun with Bomberman games in my youth, but to be honest, $40 was a lot to ask. But $20 puts Super Bomberman R in impulse buy territory. If you own a Switch, this game can bring you tons of explodey, co-op fun this summer.

Just make sure to pick it up, before this deal inventively goes... BOOM.