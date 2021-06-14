Bombas Pride Collection Is Actually Really Cute, and They're Giving Back to the LGBTQ+ Community

Pride Collection BOMBAS20 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

We here at Kinja hope Pride month has been a blast so far. With a handful of parades and celebrations happening this year, it’s nice to see people gathering and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Bombas created this beautiful collection to help show your Pride in 2021. Use the code BOMBAS20 and save 20% on anything you grab in this colorful line.

Lots of socks, shirts, and underwear to pick from for kids and adults . Each piece is more adorable than the next. If you’ve never had Bombas, you are missing out. I’ve got three pairs of socks from their tie-dye collection, and they are some of the softest I have ever owned. This is due to the e xtra-l ong s taple c otton used in each sock. This also makes them more durable and means they hold up after multiple washes. Each sock is designed with Bombas’ own Honeycomb Support System, so extra arch support makes them extremely comfortable. You won’t be disappointed in whatever you grab. P lus, anything you purchase from this collection , an item will be donated to an LGBTQ+ organization fighting against homelessness in the community .

Free shipping on all orders over $50.