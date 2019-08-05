Graphic: Chelsea Stone

OXO Good Grips 4-Cup Fat Separator | $10 | Amazon

Good gravy! That’s a great price on the OXO Good Grips 4-Cup Fat Separator. For just $10, this gadget will strain out any unwanted bits from your concoction, and its special stopper will prevent excess fat from entering the spout. Simply allow a few minutes for fat to rise to the top after pouring, then remove the stopper and pour out the good stuff. Finally, you can stock up on stock and gravy that’s at least a little on the healthier side.

Your family will be saying, “au, jus made my favorite gravy for dinner!”