It's all consuming.
Bluprint Is Offering 50% off Their Catalog of Select Digital Classes All Month Long

50% off Select Digital Classes | Bluprint
50% off Select Digital Classes | Bluprint
50% off Select Digital Classes | Bluprint

Someone said if you don’t come out of quarantine with a new skill you’re lazy or unmotivated. That’s just not true and there is no wrong way to go through this. But if you do have the little creative bug whispering in your ear Bluprint would like to help. There are over 1,500 digital classes to choose from and the prices run $10-$140 after the 50% discount. You could pick a few for the price of a regular course.

They offer a really nice variety for you to learn, refresh, or strengthen any of your talents. Baking, painting, yoga, photography, mixology, there is really something for everyone. Not sure yet? Bluprint is offering a free preview on over 100 classes to get a taste of what you might like to try.

I really like that you can shop for all the supplies you’d need right on the site making it as easy as possible to start a new project today.

This offer expires on June 4th.

