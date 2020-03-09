It's all consuming.
Bluetooth or Wired? Why Not Both! HyperX Cloud Mix Is Down to $130

HyperX Cloud Mix Wired + Bluetooth Gaming Headset | $130 | Amazon
For those who remain unsettled in the eons-long debate between wired and wireless audio, HyperX does us a favor and packs both into the same package. You’d usually pay around $200 for the convergence, but Amazon has it down to just $130.

Flexibility is the central theme for this gaming headset. Use it in wired mode while you’re fragging fools in Call of Duty, and then detach the microphone and audio cable when you’re ready to take a conference call using Bluetooth mode for up to 20 hours with your smartphone.

The only shame here is that switching from wired to Bluetooth (or vice versa) can be slow and clunky, and you can’t use both modes simultaneously. Don’t let that keep you from living out your taco girl dreams.

