Blue Snowflake USB Microphone Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Blue Snow flake USB Microphone | $17 | Amazon

Blue makes some amazing microphones, like the wildly popular Blue Yeti. If you don’t need that much power, though, the Snowflake USB microphone can do well. It’s small enough to throw in a laptop bag, but still powerful enough to handle your audio needs in a pinch. At $17, it’s cheap enough to make an easy addition to anyone’s kit.