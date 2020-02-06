Blow Your Whole Tax Return on a Discounted Hisense R6 TV

Hisense R6 Series 65" | $428 | Walmart



It’s that time of year: tax season. Well, at least for you suckers who don’t wait until the last minute to file. For those lucky enough to get money back from their tax return, you can either pocket the change and save it (boring) or blow the whole dang thing on a brand-spanking-new TV (very cool).

Two months prior to the day I’m normally rummaging for a TurboTax discount, Hisense has marked down its entire R6 Series Smart TV lineup at Walmart. These range from the inexpensive but low-res 32-inch model to a 75-inch 4K HDR unit with built-in DTS Studio Sound.

All four of these TVs are equipped with the Roku OS, giving you access to a variety of channels (apps) including CBS All Access, which you can stream for three months free of charge if you buy one. So if you’ve been meaning to watch Picard or, uh ... bad Twilight Zone, now you can.

Not one R6 set goes over $700, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal while it lasts which, according to Hisense, is “a while.” In terms of value, user reviews suggest this series is the “best bang for your buck.” And considering how fast Hisense is growing, the sales really do speak for themselves.