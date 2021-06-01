It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Blow Up the Death Star (With Air and Then Bounce It Around)

SwimWays Star Wars Death Star XXL Beach Ball | $13 | Amazon
SwimWays Star Wars Death Star XXL Beach Ball | $13 | Amazon

Get it? Like blow up the Death Star? Blow up can mean and explosion, but it can also—ah you know you what I mean. Well this thing is massive at 31 inches in diameter. It’s also got built-in LEDs so that’s pretty neat. It’s pool party season baby and we need to make up for last summer. Go ahead and buy two so you have a spare after your son Luke inevitably blows up the first one with his sister. No roughhousing in the pool, but ya know... kids.

