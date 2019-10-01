Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vornado Large Room Air Circulator | $70 | Amazon

Vornado makes some of the most popular fans out there, and you can get their large whole room air circulator for an all-time low $70 on Amazon right now.



Designed to sit on the floor, the relatively small Vornado is capable of moving air up to 100 feet. Most people associate fans with summer heat, but if parts of your home are better-heated than others in the winter, a circulator like this can help move that warm air more evenly throughout your house.

The fan’s already slightly backordered, and we expect it to sell out in short order, so lock in your order before the deal gets blown away.