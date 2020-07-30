It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Blow a Massive Load of Money on Honey Adult Play's Summer Sale

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

35% off Sitewide Sale | Honey Adult Play | Use Code SUMMER

Our new pals at Honey Adult Play have their summer sale running for one more day. Until tomorrow night take 35% off of your cart with the code SUMMER. And they’ve got quite an array of goodies depending on your needs and desires.

Their number one seller is the Jubilee vibrating butterfly which will be only $45 after the discount. The Allure wearable butterfly vibrator ($34) is another company favorite and great for couples. And the company’s own Honey wand ($49) is brand new and already becoming a fan favorite.

Free shipping on orders over $59, plus a free five-pack sample of aqua lube. This sale runs until July 31.

If you miss the sale fear not! We’ve got an exclusive deal with Honey to save you 20% off your orders for the rest of the year. Use our code KINJA from now until December 31 anytime you visit our playful pals.

Morning Deals Writer.

