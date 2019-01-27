Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics’ latest noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code 2SI6REVL when you also clip the coupon on the page.

The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 30 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.