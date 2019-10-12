Block Out the World With These $30 Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones | $30 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the code KINJABH40

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics’ noise canceling over-ears are down to just $30 today with promo code KINJABH40 and when you clip the coupon on the page.

The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 40 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.