Block Out the World with These $278 Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones

Elizabeth Henges
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones | $278 | Amazon
I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Amazon has these amazing headphones for just $278, or $72 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

If Amazon sells out, you can also pick them up from Best Buy for $280.

