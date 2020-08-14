It's all consuming.
Block Out the World With $51 off Sony's WH-1000XM3 Headphones, Today Only

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones | $227 | Newegg
Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones | $227 | Newegg

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?

Well, you’re in luck, as Newegg has these headphones for just $227, or $51 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Henges in April 2020 and updated with new information by Jordan McMahon on 8/11/2020.

