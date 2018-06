Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to block out the world and find your quiet place on an airplane or in an open office? These noise-canceling Plantronics BackBeat Pro+ over-ear headphones look great, sound great, and run for up to 24 hours on a charge.



For a limited time, promo code KJPLAN20 will get you a pair for $160 from Daily Steals, or $40 less than Amazon’s current going rate.