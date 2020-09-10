It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Block Out Distractions With $100 off Sony's Noise Cancelling Headphones

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon
470
Save
Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones | $98 | Amazon
Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones | $98 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon

Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones | $98 | Amazon

Nothing disrupts a good rhythm at work like the clanging of construction work outside, or the chatter of your neighbors echoing through your frustratingly thin walls. You can’t put a stop to all the noisiness of the outside world, but you can block some of it out with a good pair of noise cancelling headphones. Sony’s WHCH710N wireless headphones are down from $200 to just $98 on Amazon, and Sony claims up to 35 hours of battery life, so you’ll have plenty of charge to get you through the work day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Marathon Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond in Two Kick-Ass Complete Collections, $60 Each

Tuesday's Best Deals: Apple Watch Series 3, Amazon Echo Dot, Resident Evil 3, Baby Yoda Plush, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Germ-X, 8-Quart Pressure Cooker, and More

Aukey's 1080p Webcam Comes Through for Work and School Zoom Calls for $40

Grab 52% off an Instant Pot Duo Nova at Macy's