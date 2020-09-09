Block Out Distractions and Focus on Your Tunes With 25% off These Anker Noise Cancelling Headphones

Anker Soundcore Life Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Anker Soundcore Life Noise Cancelling Headphones | $45 | Amazon

It’s not even cute the first time, but by the thirtieth time you have to tell the pups to keep it down while you’re on a company meeting, it’s exhausting. With a good pair of noise cancelling headphones, you won’t have to keep shifting focus between what your boss is saying and all the pots and pans that are clanging about in the kitchen. While many pairs aren’t cheap, Anker’s Soundcore Life headphones are down to just $45 on Amazon right now. They might not offer the best sound, but if you need something cheap that’ll get the job done, you can get to focusing right away.