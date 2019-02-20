Graphic: Tercius Bufete

While blue-light filter glasses have been shown to be effective at reducing eyestrain for anyone who spends their day staring at a screen, most models look like you’re about to spend your day at the shooting range. That’s not the case with these discounted Cyxus computer glasses.



While they look like your run-of-the-mill, wayfarer/Warby Parker wannabes, they offer the same benefits as those yellow-tinted frames from other manufacturers. These promise to block the adverse affects of blue light, leading to better sleep and fewer headaches.

To get the best price, make sure to clip the 20% off coupon on the page.