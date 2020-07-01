Blitz Through Your Morning Breakfast With $10 off This Electric Griddle

Dash Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Dash Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle | $40 | Amazon



If you’re quarantined with a partner, a few roommates, or maybe you’ve headed back home to coop up with your parents, there are probably some unforeseen frustrations you’re dealing with. With everyone working from home, you might find yourselves racing to get to the kitchen first so you can get your breakfast done before logging on. Fighting over the stove is no fun, though, so adding another tool to your kitchen arsenal can help get a few more hands in the kitchen, and everyone to work on time. This electric griddle from Dash, typically $50, is down to $40 right now on Amazon. Its nonstick surface is easy to clean, and it has plenty of room to make a full breakfast.