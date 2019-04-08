Photo: Amazon

Blink’s highly rated XT home security cameras are weatherproof, run for up to two years on a charge, and most importantly of all, include FREE cloud storage of your motion sensor-triggered clips. Seriously; there are no monthly fees.



Over on Amazon today, the cameras are marked down to the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. No matter how many cameras you need for your system, every set is on sale. You can get a single camera and a hub for just $80, or if you already have a hub, add-on cameras are just $70. Prices go up from there, but as security cameras go, they’re all very reasonable, especially considering that you won’t be paying by the month.