For most of us, it’s approximately surface-of-Mercury degrees outside with clam-chowder percent humidity, so I’ll forgive you if snow blowers haven’t been on your mind. But if you buy one now, you can save a bunch of money, and avoid panic-buying one at the store when the first big snow storm is bearing down on you in a few months.

Three refurbished Snow Joes are included in this one-day Woot sale, starting at $125 for a corded electric model, or $220 for one that runs off a battery.