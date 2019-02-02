Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores (or enjoy whatever meal you just mixed up).



This blender is just $30 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. It also includes a couple of dedicated blending containers (including a food processor) and a whisk attachment. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.