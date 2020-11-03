Blend To Your Heart's Desire With a Ninja Supra Blender, Only $100

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Ninja Supra Blender & Food Processor | $100 | Walmart
If you’re anything like me, you’ve spent this pandemic really becoming one with your kitchen and building your cooking skills. Well, with the Ninja Supra Blender & Food Processor, you can upgrade your chef game even more. Down to $100 at Walmart, you can blend smoothies, make meatballs, and puree whatever your little heart desires with a click of a few buttons. Usually, this bad girl retails for around $150, so you’re saving $50 bucks, which isn’t bad! Grab it before it’s gone!