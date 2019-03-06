Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the single-use blender pitcher, and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means fewer dirty dishes, and more time to do all your other chores (or enjoy whatever meal you just mixed up).



This blender from Chefman is just $19 today, the best price Amazon’s ever listed. Not sure what to use it for first? My suggestion: Make some refreshing watermelon juice using Alton Brown’s method.