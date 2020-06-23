Blast Your Favorite Tunes With $30 off This JBL Link Speaker

It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
JBL Link | $90 | Newegg

The right pair of headphones can make a day of sitting in the home office—bouncing between work pings and trying to get things done—a less tedious and time-sucking endeavor. It’s not always comfy to have something sitting atop your ears, or plugged inside, though, so sometimes a good speaker is the way to go. Right now, JBL’s Link speaker is down to $90 on Newegg, so you won’t have to break the bank to get the tunes going.

