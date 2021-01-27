Blast the Stars Onto Your Ceiling With this $33 Galaxy Projector

TYY Star Projector Image : TTY

TYY Star Projector | $33 | Amazon



Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the TYY Star Projector is marked down to just $33 at Amazon today, a savings of 29%. It has a 4.6-star review average from 1,500+ customers and offers eight different projection modes and four unique angles, plus it has a remote control for easy access from bed. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.