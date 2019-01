Screenshot: Humble

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Humble’s newest bundle comes courtesy of Stardock Entertainment, with titles like The Political Machine 2016, Galactic Civilizations III, and Offworld Trading Company included across three different tiers. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds to charity, but you’ll have to pony up at least $13 to get all of the games.