Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Simpson Pressure Washer and Generator Gold Box | Amazon

A pressure washer is one of the most viscerally satisfying products you can own, and four highly rated options from Simpson are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, in addition to a big, honkin’ generator.



With one exception, these are all gas-powered pressure washers, rather the electric options we usually espouse. And while you’ll have to deal with more mechanical parts, exhaust fumes, and noise, the upshot is that these are really powerful pressure washers, including one that gets up to a skin-disintegrating 3300 PSI.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, so check out these deals before they’re blasted away at the end of the day.