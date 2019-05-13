Graphic: Shep McAllister

For some of us, those vibrating chair cushions, or the forceful hand of a friend or partner are all the massaging we need at the end of a long day. For the rest of us, there’s this gun.



The Intelitopia massage gun comes with multiple massage heads for different parts of your body, and operates at three different speeds to violently pound away your knots and stiff muscles. At $225 (after $75 promo code N9LS3RPE), it’s definitely an investment, but it’s cheaper than actually going to a masseuse multiple times per week.