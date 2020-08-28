It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Blast Away Muscle Pain with This $69 Massage Gun Bargain

Andrew Hayward
Youdgee Muscle Massage Gun | $69 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward

Muscle pain can strike when you least expect it, whether or not you’ve really been exerting yourself. But even if you’re normally willing to pay up for a professional massage, you might not be comfortable doing so right now given the ongoing pandemic.

Luckily, percussive massage guns provide an affordable way to bring targeted relief to your aching muscles within the privacy of your own home. Right now, you can snag this Youdgee massage gun for just $69 at Amazon, a 47% savings off the normal list price.

It has six force settings ranging up to 3500RPM to help ease your muscles and relieve pain, plus four different head attachments to help you target various muscles. The rechargeable internal battery is said to last for 4-6 hours of usage, and while there are loads of similar massage guns all over Amazon, this one has a 4.8-star customer rating with 250+ reviews.

