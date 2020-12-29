Blast Away Muscle Pain with $41 off a Naipo Massage Gun

Naipo Massage Gun VW4EGBLL Image : Andrew Hayward

Naipo Massage Gun | $89 | Amazon | Clip coupon + code VW4EGBLL



Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or anticipating soreness on the horizon as you tackle incoming fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $89 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code VW4EGBLL at checkout, a total savings of $41. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 1,700+ reviews.