Generac 3100 PSI Gas-Powered Pressure Washer | $295 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably don’t need a 3100 PSI pressure washer, but if you are the kind of person who appreciates that kind of cleaning power, this Generac washer is on sale for an all-time low $295 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. That’s over $100 less than usual.