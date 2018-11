Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Mesh routers are so hot right now, and Linksys’ take on the concept is down to its best price ever for Black Friday.



The Velop is pretty much a bog standard mesh system: One router plugs into your modem, and the rest can basically go anywhere in your home to extend the network. If your house is big enough to need them, $200 for three routers is a terrific deal