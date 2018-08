Mesh routers are so hot right now, and Linksys’ take on the concept is about $75-$100 off its usual price for a 2-pack today.



The Velop is pretty much a bog standard mesh system: One router plugs into your modem, and the rest can basically go anywhere in your home to extend the network. But it has a stellar 4.3 star review average, $250 for two routers is very competitive, and it even supports Alexa commands.