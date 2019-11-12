It's all consuming.
Black Friday Pricing Is Live On the Yet-To-Be-Released Echo Show 8

Shep McAllister
Preorder Amazon Echo Show 8 | $100 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Amazon’s forthcoming Echo Show 8 features the privacy-focused physical camera cover switch of the Echo Show 5, but with a screen that’s actually big enough to enjoy a Netflix binge while you cook in the kitchen.

Releasing November 21, the Echo Show 8 will be priced at $130, but Amazon went ahead and pushed out its Black Friday pricing early, so you can preorder now for $100.

Shep McAllister
