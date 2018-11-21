Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.

We haven’t seen many deals on the new model since it was released, but you can currently grab the 32GB model for an all-time low $249 for Black Friday. If you ask me, it’s worth it just to play Civilization VI.