Photo: Design Within Reach

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have one chair, table, or bed that you’ve just been dying to get your hands on, Design Within Reach is taking a rare 15% off over 200 Herman Miller items right now, so you won’t find a better chance to splurge.



The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, the Setu is an awesome task chair, and the Eames is of course, timeless.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here drooling over the Noguchi coffee table, so find me on Venmo if you want to donate to the cause. Herman Miller only does one or two 15% discounts on their own site per year, so this is as good a deal as you’re ever likely to see.