Photo: Peak Design

Peak Design makes our readers’ favorite camera bag, some terrific camera straps, and more recently, one of the most well built and flexible travel backpacks we’ve ever tried. The problem? Their stuff is never on sale.



So while their Black Friday deals don’t exactly jump off the page—15% off camera accessories, 10% off some bags, and some others—they’re the best deals you’re ever likely to see on this stuff outside of Kickstarter campaigns.