Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a the Animal version on Amazon today for $300, about $130-$150 less than usual. Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture.

The Animal model features True HEPA filtration to filter out allergens from pet dander, and has 150% more brush bar power than the older V6. $300 is the same price we’ve seen in Black Friday ads, so there’s no reason to wait.