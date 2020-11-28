Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

‘Tis the season to upgrade! With next-generation consoles and PC components in circulation, you might consider expanding your hardware upgrade plans with a list of shiny new accessories and peripherals to take your game to the next level. We’re seeing sharp discounts on peripherals and accessories for PC and console at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and even our red-headed friends at Target.

Whether it’s one of the best cheap headsets falling even further in price or a sharp discount on my favorite mouse EVER, Blyber Weekend gives you many opportunities to save on new gear. Here are just a handful of the best deals we’ve found.

The Best Gaming Headset Deals for Black Friday

Image : Corsair

If you don’t have much money to spend on a gaming headset, the Corsair HS60 is a good place to start, and it’s cheaper than ever for Black Friday. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen at a mere $40, for which you’ll receive a headset capable of 7.1 surround sound when hooked up to your PC via the included USB adapter. It’s also usable with consoles thanks to a standard 3.5mm connection.



Image : Corsair

Spend a bit more, and you can add a Kraken to your roster. No, not the world-shattering monster Poseidon has dominion over, but the headset by Razer. Specifically, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is only $55. It has THX 7.1 surround sound when used with the USB adapter, and its retractable boom mic has noise-canceling properties for unimpeded voice chat.



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The Astro A40 TR bundled with a MixAmp Pro for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X is another great deal. Now $50 off for $200 total, this is the newest version of the headset, and it produces awesome sound thanks to Astro Audio V2, Astro’s expertly combined concoction of drivers, codecs, and tuning that took an already impressive soundstage to new heights.



The Best Gaming Controller Deals for Black Friday

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Take one brief stroll down memory lane to when Xbox controllers were nearly impossible to find at reasonable prices during this pandemic. Now, look at this deal. Then look at me. NOW BACK TO THE DEAL: only $40 to snag an Xbox Series X controller, which is also usable on PC. The Shock Blue variant is only another $5.



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re hitting the dunes in Dirt 5 or racing down Australian roadways in Forza Horizon 4, a wheel is a must for any racing fanatic. The Logitech G923 is top of the class, but it’s pretty expensive. With this Black Friday deal, however, you can save $50, bringing your final total down to $350. That’s still quite a bit, but this is a premium racing wheel loaded with metal and leather. It also has realistic force feedback, adjustable tension, an LED RPM readout, ships with three pedals, and works on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.



Screenshot : Logitech

The G29 is the G923's PlayStation equivalent, albeit a bit older and less sexy. Kind of like me. Oh, and it’s also seen a sharp drop down to $220, or 45% off list price.



The Best Gaming Keyboard Deals on Black Friday



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’ve been using the tactile version of the Logitech G915 with a full number pad, so I can tell you this deal on a ten-key-less version is worth it if you’re serious about your keyboards. Now $50 off, this is one of the best wireless mechanical keyboards you’ll find. If per-key RGB lighting, dedicated media controls, and Logitech’s low latency Lightspeed Wireless protocol aren’t enough, the look of its brushed metal chassis sitting on your desk should push you over the edge to consider grabbing one.



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

That Logitech is a little pricey, but there are enough cheaper wired alternatives to consider. Take the Razer BlackWidow Elite, for instance. This one has its full array of keys, the same per RGB lighting, media controls, and customizable macros. And with both onboard and cloud storage for your various profiles, you can use it on any PC with all your customization fully intact each time. It’s a massive 50% off, bringing the total down to a lowest-ever $85.



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

For a keyboard that you intend to beat up in intense Call of Duty sessions, try out the HyperX Alloy Core. It’s a membrane keyboard, so you miss out on the advantages afforded by mechanical, but you’re getting a lot for $40. This quiet keyboard has five customizable RGB zones across the pad and dedicated media controls, and with a spill-resistant design, you won’t be doomed whenever you accidentally knock your Game Fuel over after rage quitting another loss.



Image : Aukey

Another great alternative is this Aukey mechanical keyboard that’s $40 when you clip the coupon at Amazon. You’re getting a steel chassis, a bit unheard of for this price point, and the RGB matrix beneath the durable keycaps supports seven colors in up to 12 different lighting configurations. Beneath all that are Aukey Blue switches, which are nice and clicky for those who need clear, audible confirmation of their keystrokes.



The Best Gaming Mouse Deals on Black Friday

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

What I, and many others, feel is one of the best gaming mice on the market has plummeted in price for Black Friday. I’m talking about the Logitech G502 Hero, the funky black and white SE version of which is only $35 at Best Buy, the lowest ever. With 11 programmable buttons, you can set up macros and more convenient key bindings on a per-game basis, plus Lightsync RGB that can change depending on what you’re playing. Most importantly, a 16K DPI optical sensor offers fluid cursor and crosshair movement on a variety of surface types.



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you hate being tethered, the wireless version of the G502 HERO is also down to its lowest price ever. It’s only $100 after a $50 discount. Besides the cord-cutting, you’re going with this version for an even more sensitive 25K HERO sensor. Pair it with a Powerplay mousepad to charge the battery without ever having to plug it in.



Image : Razer

More of a Razer person? The DeathAdder V2—down to $50 for Black Friday—also dwells in the gaming mouse hall of champions. Performance-wise, you’re getting a 20K DPI optical sensor and light-actuated switches for satisfying and lag-free clicks. And like no one else can, Razer finds a way to stick eight programmable buttons on the thing while maintaining a sleek, ergonomic profile.



Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The Razer Viper is also worth your attention at its temporary $40 price point (half off). You lose a bit of range with a 16K DPI sensor compared to the DeathAdder’s 20K, but that’s still miles better than the trash that came bundled with your computer. Its biggest claim to fame is its 69g frame, making this one of the lightest gaming mice on the market. The wireless version is also $50 off.



Image : Razer

For wireless Razer needs, check out the $40 Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed. With both lag-free wireless and Bluetooth for dongle-free gaming and work, this versatile mouse is well-equipped for anything you need. It’ll last all day with an astonishing 450-hour max battery—or just about 285 hours when you switch to Bluetooth, which is still impressive—and with a two-year warranty that covers up to 50 million clicks, you can shed any prior worries you had about Razer’s durability.

