30% off Everything + Free Gift | Beginning Boutique | Promo Code 30AFTERPAY



Even if you’ve never shopped at Beginning Boutique, you’ve probably seen its Cleo crochet dress while scrolling through your Instagram feed, as you can find it on the profiles of internet celebrities Shani Grimmond, Sophie Suchan, Cinzia Baylis-Zullo, and YouTube star Flossie Clegg. Now you can sport one for yourself—or anything else at Beginning Boutique—using the promo code 30AFTERPAY—through Saturday, August 21.



A woman-owned online clothing store, Beginning Boutique donates 1% of its sales to the Stars Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women as well as Greenfleet, a non-profit whose mission is to replant forests thereby reducing carbon emissions. Although it’s best known for its dresses, suitable for special occasions like weddings or prom, the company sells a wide range of apparel—including from designer brands Thrills, Abrand, Lioness, Peta + Jain, and Billini, which are all marked down in the sale.



Whether you’re in the market for formal wear or casual attire, give Beginning Boutique a peek before the sale ends this weekend. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss out on a $45 dress that makes you look like a million bucks. To sweeten the deal, anyone who uses the 30AFTERPAY coupon will also be eligible for a free gift at checkout. Talk about a bargain! It doesn’t get much better than free.

