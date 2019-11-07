It's all consuming.
Black Friday Came Early To Michaels, With Up to 60% Off Christmas Trees

Ana Suarez
Tremendous Tree Event | Michaels
Tremendous Tree Event | Michaels

We’re technically still a few weeks out from Black Friday, but the sales have already begun. Michaels just introduced their Black Friday prices for their fake Christmas trees. Right now, you can shop pre-lit and unlit trees for up to 60% off. You can choose from tiny trees under six feet, or massive 10-foot trees that will make your home look like the center of a shopping mall.

