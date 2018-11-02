Graphic: Shep McAllister

$209 would be a really good price for a 325 watt, 5 qt. KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer, but today, that gets you a 6 qt. Professional model with a 575 watt motor that can stand up to the thickest doughs.

This price is the best we’ve ever seen on this model, and actually beats the price we’re seeing in early Black Friday ad leaks. It’s only available in red, but why would you want a KitchenAid in any other color?

It’ll really come in handy for holiday baking, and with accessories like a food grinder, a spiralizer, and a pasta roller, you can use it for tons of different cooking tasks.

