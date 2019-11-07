Black Friday Came Early For The Best Noise Canceling Headphones You Can Buy

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones | $278 | Amazon
Update: These were briefly available for $228, but have since risen to $278, which would otherwise still be the best deal Amazon’s ever listed on them.
Sony’s WH1000XM3s are probably the best noise canceling over ears money can buy, and Amazon just dropped
$120 off their price tag seemingly out of nowhere.
$50 discounts on these things aren’t too uncommon, but this is far and away the best deal we’ve ever seen on them. If you spend a lot of time on planes, commute on trains, or just work in an accursed open office, this will be the best
$228 you spend this year. Promise.
