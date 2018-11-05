Image: Woot

This Dyson AM09 looks like a futuristic portal to another dimension, but really it’s a fan and space heater. Today on Amazon, you can grab it for (an admittedly still expensive) $279, which is about $100 less than usual, and a match for the deal we’ve seen in “leaked” Black Friday ads.



You can set it to work like a thermostat, turning on and off within set temperature ranges, and with both heating and cooling functionality, you’ll be able to use it year ‘round.