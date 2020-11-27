Plug Into the Best Black Friday 2020 Tech Deals

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Take a glance at anyone’s holiday wish list, and there’s probably a gadget or two somewhere on there. While it’s nice to know exactly what your loved ones want, the prices can get hefty pretty quickly. Days like Black Friday can help. but finding the best deals in the flood of bargains isn’t easy. Spare yourself the trouble and check out the best tech deals to hop on this Black Friday.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Whether you’re trying to mend your commitment to showing up late, or just want a way to get a few more data points into the Health app, the Apple Watch can be a handy tool in making your life just a little bit better. It’s pricey, though, and it’s worth sitting it out until a good deal shows up. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, Apple’s Series 5 Watch is up to $150 off at Best Buy right now. The 40mm is down from $400 to $300, and the 44mm model is down to $330.



Image : Amazon

If you’ve been holding out on getting a smart speaker for fear of having a funky looking tube sitting on your shelf, now’s a good time to make the jump. Amazon’s latest Echo speaker ditches the tubular look of its predecessors for an orb shape not unlike the HomePod Mini. That, plus some improved speakers, make it a pretty solid upgrade at the discounted price of $70.



Photo : Caitlin McGarry

If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. Right now, you can get a pair for $140 on Amazon.



Photo : Victoria Song/Gizmodo

If you need a smartwatch that works with Android, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is down to $330 today at Best Buy. It’s stylish, packed with health tracking features, and the battery lasts around two days. It also has a nifty dial around the display that makes it easy to switch between screens.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’ve found yourself having to manage fumbling through all your cooking utensils as well as your recipe-equipped phone, it might be time to find a better way to peek at your recipes. While it does plenty more, the Google Nest Hub is a great way to prop your recipes up on a big screen in the kitchen without having to get your phone or tablet dirty. Plus, you can chat with it and it’ll play some tunes while you get your chef on.



Graphic : Andrew Hayward

A computer without any storage space won’t do anybody much good, but that’s no reason to go out and buy a whole new rig. A portable SSD is a great way to expand your computer’s storage without having to pay a hefty upgrade fee when you’re configuring your new computer, and you can carry it with you wherever you go. Samsung’s SSD’s are fast, reliable, and small enough to fit in the tiniest pockets of your favorite bag.



Kindle Oasis Photo : Alex Cranz

For anyone who’s got too many books and not enough shelf, the Kindle Oasis packs a hefty amount of storage to hold all your favorite page-turners. It has a larger screen than the Paperwhite, has an added groove on the back for better grip, and has a light that auto-adjusts; there’s even a way to change the warmness of the light. Sure, it’s pricey, but it’ll give you loved ones the best reading experience you can get, and that’s pretty neat.



Photo : Andrew Liszewski/Gizmodo

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to about $280 today. I’ve been testing them for the past couple days, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to snag a new MacBook, now’s your chance. The latest models, which features Apple’s M1 ARM chips, bring impressive gains in both battery life and performance without hiking up the price. The base model, which comes with a 256GB SSD and 8GB of memory packs plenty of power for day-to-day tasks, it’s $100 off right now at Adorama, bringing it down to $900.

