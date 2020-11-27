Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

When you’re done looking for the best deal on a PS5 (good luck) and getting the bulk of your holiday shopping done, it doesn’t hurt to remember that Black Friday is a great opportunity to give your wardrobe a soft reboot. Just about every brand worth knowing is running some crazy solid markdowns right now, and while the low prices make trying some new styles out a far lower-risk endeavor than usual, it’s also the perfect time to pick up some reliable staples, be it a hoodie, new kicks, or a classic leather jacket.

We love a good crewneck sweatshirt, and this is more than that: this is a great crewneck sweatshirt, maybe even the best available from any designer right now. Todd Snyder’s work with sportswear staple Champion has become the stuff of legend over the last few years and now’s a great time to pick up a new staple piece. Depending on how much you spend, you’ll be served a 20 to 30% discount on your purchase in-store or online.

Listen, you can’t knock the classics. Ray-Ban Wayfarers have been in style for decades and 50 years from now they’ll still look good. Amazon has them marked down significantly for Black Friday and there’s never been a better time to pick up a pair.



The sneaker world always goes crazy on Black Friday with a number of the year’s most anticipated releases dropping. There are a few standouts this year, one of which is a restock of the highly-coveted Yeezy 500 in Utility Black. If you miss out on the shoe on the Adidas app, hit up resale giants StockX. They won’t be running any discounts on the shoe itself but every purchase from StockX on Black Friday weekend comes with the chance to win everything from free shipping to $10,000 in StockX credit to free sneakers for a full year. Whether it’s this drop or another one you’ve had your eye on, it’s a great time to beef up that sneaker rotation with some new heat for the cold months ahead.



You can never go wrong with a Nike hoodie, and it’s a great time to pick one up. With cold weather upon us, Nike went ahead and added their classic zip-up Club fleece to the sale section. Available in a variety of colors, it’s a great workout go-to or an addition to your work-from-home wardrobe.



G/O Media may get a commission Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Buy for $48 from Nike Use the promo code SHOP20

The Three Stripes are running some crazy solid sales throughout the holiday weekend but there isn’t a single one more essential than this: tracksuit markdowns. Don’t let anybody tell you different: There’s still no look more dope than a full Adidas tracksuit, and this number in red with black stripes is the dopest.



Proof’s olive green waxed station jacket delivers killer minimalistic and utilitarian vibes. It’s a great piece for layering during cold weather and stands up well to harsh weather. Best of all? Huckberry currently has it marked down well over $100 from its list price of $228. Pick one up soon, because at this price they won’t last long.



You can’t go wrong with a classic leather jacket and when it comes to classic leather jackets, Straight To Hell does them better than anyone these days. While the site offers a variety of styles and colors, it’s best to start with the basic Commando, a perfect modern take on a menswear icon. And to commemorate the holidays, they’re offering 20% off your order total, whether you’re buying one jacket or picking out enough to bust out a new one for each day of the week.



Something as basic and everyday as a black sock can become such a seamless part of your wardrobe that you hardly realize you’ve been wearing the same few pairs for two years. It’s time for a refresh. Treat yourself on the cheap.



UGG Tasman Slipper | $70

Listen. It’s getting cold. The sun goes down at like, 4:30 PM. We’re still living in the midst of a pandemic and many of us are still spending our days working from home. Get a pair of UGGs. Trust me. Just get a pair of UGGs. You want them even if you don’t want to admit it. They’re cozy. They’re comfortable. They’re marked 30% off at Anthropologie. Just get a pair of UGGs.