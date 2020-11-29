Image : Flo Pappert

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

If your home is in need of an upgrade, now is the time to invest in those big-ticket items and splurge for the little things that perhaps seem extra. From furniture to fitness gear and all the little things in between, I’ve gathered the best Cyber Monday deals out there—because your home deserves to shine, and your butt deserves to be comfy this weekend.

Advertisement

Image : BenchMade Modern

Advertisement

My living room is graced with a bright pink velvet sectional from Benchmade Modern, and it makes my day every time I see it. It’s super comfortable and fits into my space perfectly. In fact, that is the entire premise of BenchMade Modern: custom, high-quality furniture at reasonable prices, made to last a lifetime.



You can choose everything from the length, fabric color, and material, and even the color of the wooden legs! The best part? You don’t have to wait months on end for your dream couch. In fact, you can have it in hand within 4 weeks of purchase.

Use promo code FIGFRIDAY at checkout

Image : Big Fig

Advertisement

My favorite mattress that is specially designed for larger people is on sale this weekend! I’ve been sleeping on a Big Fig for more than two years now, and I’m still as thrilled with it as I was that first week. It’s a real treat to get into bed and lay on a mattress that stays firm, has edge support, and is ultimately made for people just like me. And for those of you who might need some help with temperature regulation, the gel top is made to keep you cool.



If that weren’t enough, Big Fig is delivered in 3-5 days in a box! They also make an excellent bed frame, for all of you knocking boots on the bed who prefer the bed to stay in one place while you do. You can save $300 off of any size mattress this weekend by using the promo code FIGFRIDAY.

Advertisement

Image : Sicily Hill

Advertisement

There are candles, and then there are Sicily Hill candles. Sicily Hill candles are oversized, a full 26 ounces each, hand-poured using only the best soy-based wax and gold embossing on the holder. This lavender candle will help you bring a calming presence to your living room, bedroom, or enclosed patio. The scent is soothing and a simple way to upgrade your home, while the candle holder is beautiful and is both a useful product and a brilliant piece of decor. Save 25% on Sicily Hill candles this weekend.



Image : Lorex

Advertisement

Does your home security deserve an upgrade? The Lorex Home Center may well be the perfect solution. With two Wi-Fi operated cameras, Lorex allows you to see through the dark and even activate a siren to scare off any intruders. And, you can buy it for a reasonable price to boot! You’ll save $100 off of the regular $400 list price through the end of 2020. The Lorex home can then be connected to other products like their doorbell for a one-stop-shop for home security.

Advertisement

Use promo code Holidays30 at checkout

Image : Printique

Advertisement

We can’t eat at restaurants, we can’t go to the mall, and we can’t even have family over for the holidays. So let’s do the next best thing, right? Bring family and warmth into your home with framed prints of your loved ones to hang on your walls, keeping them close until the tide shifts and we are safe to hug again.

Printique offers high-quality printing services that are used by photographers nationwide. My wedding photos were recently printed on canvas and Printique did a stellar job. Every time I walk into my living room, I smile. When you print your photos, you’ll feel that warmth and joy too. Right now, you can save 30% off sitewide by using the promo code Holidays30 at checkout.



Advertisement

Image : Schlage

Advertisement

If you’re upgrading your home with smart tech, a smart door lock is both an affordable upgrade and entirely practical. And if you’re like me, you might have gotten locked out of your house once or twice. A Schlage Smart Wi-Fi Door Lock allows you to give offer unique codes to different people and even lock your door from your bed via an app. No more leaving your cozy bed to face the freezing cold just to make sure you are safe. Schlage’s lock is $50 off right now at Home Depot.

Advertisement

Use promo code GOWILD at checkout

Image : My Sheets Rock

Advertisement

I’ve tried some incredible sheets for The Inventory. These from My Sheets Rock are incredibly soft, budget-friendly, and one of my absolute favorites. Falling asleep between them feels like a sweet embrace, and somehow relaxing and comfortable. You can’t go wrong with these sheets: your bed and your spouse will thank you. Save 20% off the list price when you use promo code GOWILD.



Use code WISH on 11/29 for 25% off

Use code CYBER2020 on 11/30 for 30% off

Image : Bake Me a Wish

Advertisement

This might not upgrade your home, but it will surely upgrade your time in it! Delicious pastries from Bake Me a Wish are delivered right to your door and on sale this weekend. And these pastries aren’t just the regular stuff you can buy at the grocery bakery. These are gourmet items, worthy of your indulgence and delivered overnight.



If that wasn’t reason enough, the brand direct 5% of all purchases to their Bake Me A Wish! Business Empowerment Fund, which directly supports small businesses affected by COVID. You’ll save 25% sitewide on 11/29 with the promo code WISH, while the code CYBER2020 bumps the savings to 30% on 11/30 only.



Advertisement

Image : Raymour & Flanigan

Advertisement

If you are looking for a new dining room table, end tables, or really furniture of any kind, Raymour & Flanigan is the one-stop-shop for it all. From rugs to decor, lamps, and beds, this is the department store for furniture and it’s all available at the tip of your finger, online for your browsing and ordering.

This weekend, Raymour & Flanigan is offering 15% off sitewide with no code needed, and those savings boosts to 20% if you spend $2,500 or more.

Advertisement

Image : Eight Sleep

Advertisement

If you sleep hot or often find yourself freezing at night, Eight Sleep has a solution that will truly change your life. I know it’s given me some of the best sleep I’ve ever had. Here’s the deal: the Eight Sleep Pro Pod Cover makes your regular mattress smart. It both heats and cools at the touch of a button, using an app that regulates your bed’s temperature. This app also tracks your sleep, sets a vibrating alarm, and allows you to set exactly what temperature your bed is at any given time, including your ideal waking and bedtime temperature. Eight Sleep is slashing $500 off the regular price of any size cover this weekend, as well as offering 20% off the price of accessories.